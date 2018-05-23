Water levels of Lake Okeechobee rising, discharges possible

GLADES CO., Fla.-- The recent rain in South Florida is making the water levels rise in Lake Okeechobee.

The water level on Lake O rose about one foot during the last week. The lake level is about 13 1/2 feet.

The Army Corps of Engineers says discharges are a definite possibility if the rain continues. The corps prefers to have the lake level a little lower than this at the start of wet season.

