A 6-year-old child brings loaded gun to school

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A father was arrested after his 6-year old son brought a loaded gun onto his school bus.

It happened Thursday when investigators say the child grabbed his backpack and a smaller bag as well before getting on the school bus.

Inside was a loaded 40 caliber gun.

When the child got on the bus, he opened the bag and noticed the gun.

They say at no point was there a threat to anyone on the bus or the school.

Once the bus got to Mirror Lakes Elementary school, another student came forward and reported the gun. The boy with the gun was found by school administrators before he got to his classroom.

41-year-old Jeffery Crocker is facing charges including failure to store a firearm in a secure location and felony child neglect.