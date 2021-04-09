Waste Pro brings in contractors to help with trash pick up

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officials from Waste Pro have confirmed that they have now hired contractors to help pick up the trash in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral city leaders held a meeting earlier in the week to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, Waste Pro told the city that part of the issue was due to being understaffed. They were working on hiring more drivers.

Councilmembers told Waste Pro that they needed to make changes or face fines.

Residents may find relief soon as contractors work to pick up trash.