Waste Pro launches drop-off pilot program in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's waste management contractor is beginning a pilot program, offering residents a new option for getting rid of unwanted bulk waste.

A free drop-off center will open starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, and remain open for one year to gauge public interest and use. The site is for residential use only.

The bulk waste drop-off site is located on the west side of the North Cape Government Complex at 1200 Kismet Parkway. The public entrance to the site is off NW 14th Avenue, at the western portion of the complex.

The site will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Proof of residency may be required to dispose of items. Household chemical waste and recycling will not be accepted at the drop-off location.

Residents are still able to place bulky waste curbside on their collection day.