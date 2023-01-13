Warming shelters will be open for this weekend's cold front

This weekend, Southwest Florida is expecting yet another cold front. This will be the coldest SWFL has felt in nearly a year. Wind chill advisories will be in effect for some communities. We could be feeling temperatures in the 30s. Fox 4's Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls has the full forecast.

—————

Charlotte County —

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.

They will open on Sunday night unless the forecast changes. Guest will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 7 p.m.For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Lee County —

Pine Island Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922

San Carlos Island Comfort Station, 1184 Main Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Warming stations will be open on Pine Island and near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach on Jan. 13, 14 and 15 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning. The stations will provide water, coffee and blankets for residents in need. These stations are not shelters and are not intended for overnighting.

Roaming warming stations will also be provided by LeeTran buses and will travel along Pine Island, Fort Myers Beach and San Carlos Island between 8 – 10:30 p.m. The buses will provide a reprieve from the cold weather and can also transport residents to the closest physical warming station.

On Matlacha and Pine Island a LeeTran Passport van will travel along Pine Island and Stringfellow roads to pick up passengers. Residents should walk to a main road and waive down the LeeTran van.

On Fort Myers Beach and San Carlos Island, a LeeTran bus with “Special” on the header marquee will follow Route 490, which travels from the Beach Park & Ride on Pine Ridge Road to Bay Beach Lane on Fort Myers Beach. Residents should wait at a bus stop along this route to be picked up by the roaming warming station vehicle. Route information can be found on rideleetran.com.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services offers year-round assistance to those experiencing homelessness. The Coordinated Entry program provides access to street outreach services, emergency shelter, rapid re-housing, or permanent supportive housing. To access this service call 239-533-7996. The number is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People also can visit the Homeless Resource Day Center at the Salvation Army, 2450 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901 or download the Lee Reach app which is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Collier County —

St. Matthew's House in Naples will open 2 emergency shelters —

The shelters are the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 W Main Street in Immokalee.

There’s plenty of space for anyone in need of shelter and St. Matthew’s House will provide beds, pillows, blankets, snacks and coffee in a safe and secure environment for everyone.

Guests will be required to take a breathalyzer test. We’re also asking for donations of blankets, pillows, coats, gloves and socks for guests staying at our shelters.