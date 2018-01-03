Warming centers opening in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. -- With potential freezing temperatures on the way in parts of Collier County this week, several shelters will be opening to help keep people warm.

Beginning Wednesday, shelters will be open at St. Matthews House (2001 Airport-Pulling Road in Naples) and Immokalee Friendship House (602 West Main Street in Immokalee).

Those shelters will open each day temperatures are forecast to drop below 55 degrees. They will open doors at 8 p.m., and guests must leave the shelter by 5 a.m.

ID is required to get in, and background screening may be required.

Additionally, the Red Cross will operate a warming center Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. at the Golden Gate Community Center (4701 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples).

No food services will be provided at this location. Those who plan to use the warming center should take their own bedding, food, medications, toiletries, water, and anything else they need to be comfortable. For information on the warming center, call (239) 252-4180.