Warming centers open as temperatures drop in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA -- There are several warming centers and shelters that are opening in Southwest Florida to help those who need to get indoors.

In Collier County, you can go to St. Matthews House and Immokalee Community Park. They will open at 8pm Thursday night and close at 5am. There will also be a warming center at the Golden Gate Community Center that opens Thursday night at 9pm until 9am.

Hendry County is opening shelters at the United Way House in LaBelle and the Janet B. Taylor Auditorium in Clewiston. They're open at 6pm.

Charlotte County's Homeless Coalition building on Kennesaw in Port Charlotte is open as a shelter. They open at 6:30pm.