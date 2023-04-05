Warm Mineral Springs Park set to reopen Friday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The City of North Port is reopening Warm Mineral Springs Park to the public on Friday, pending final approval from the Florida Department of Health.

In celebration and appreciation of the community’s patience, the City Commission has approved free admission to the park for all attendees, regardless of residency, from April 7 - 11.

The city Commissioners will review a proposal from staff to adjust daily park admission fees.

If approved the daily admission fee for Sarasota residents would be $5 and for non-county residents, it would be $7.

Due to these pending agenda items and the potential for a public-private partnership multi-visit and annual passes will not be available for sale upon reopening.

For more information visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark [northportfl.gov].

