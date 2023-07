DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division (CID) detectives spent a long day on the water after receiving a tip regarding the whereabouts of an individual with an active warrant.

Jeffrey Collier Crocker and Charles Simes were caught with a first aid kit filled with methamphetamine, pills, used needles, and bloody cotton balls.

Sheriff Potter wants to thank the community for providing information for the investigation that led to this arrest.