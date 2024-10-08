'Want you in a safe place': State, local leaders urge preparedness before Milton

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County leaders want you vigilant, prepared and informed as Hurricane Milton heads toward Southwest Florida. Along with local leaders, state leaders want you to know they're ready for anything.

"We are prepared for today. We're prepared for tomorrow, and we're prepared for the immediate response as conditions permit," Lee County Director of Public Safety Benjamin Abes said.

Tuesday afternoon, Lee County urged people who live in zone A and B to evacuate while they still have time.

Officials want people to be in their safe spots by 10 p.m. Tuesday, so people can shelter in place Wednesday.

If you need help with an evacuation plan or require additional help, call the Emergency Information Hotline at 211, or 239 433-3900.

"Like this, it can change, and we want you to be in a safe place. Get out of harm's way," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

LCSO said all of it's resources are ready, but when winds reach 45 mph, deputies can't help.

"In an effort to not only save yourself, your family members, your friends, who would be worried about you and protect them from having to worry about you throughout the storm and also think about the people who would have to come and rescue you try to protect them," Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said.

He added that people need to make sure they're listening to accurate information.

"This is the time in every storm where rumors start. You might start to hear or see funny things on social media. I would encourage you to verify those things with trusted outlets," Hamman said.

Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Bryon Donalds also joined the sheriff.

They said the next couple of days could come down to life or death.

"We lost 150 people something like that after Ian. Nobody should die. We've already lost 25 people with Helene. Not one person should die," Senator Rick Scott said. "That responsibility is your responsibility to keep yourself and your family alive."

