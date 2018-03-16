Walmart suspends gun sales in Florida stores temporarily

NAPLES, Fla. - Glass cases which once displayed firearms for sale at a Walmart in North Naples - on Juliet Boulevard, near Interstate 75 and Immokalee Road - were empty Thursday. Instead, a sign posted on the glass reads: "Due to new law negotiations, there will be no firearm sales until further notice."

But according to Walmart, the gun sales freeze is only temporary. It's in response to a new state law stating that a person must be 21 years of age or older to purchase a firearm or ammunition.

A spokesman sent Fox 4 this statement:

"As a retailer that takes seriously its obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms, we have temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida to update our systems to comply with state law. We expect to complete the system update, and resume sales as soon as possible."

"I don't mind if they sell firearms," said shopper Murray Morain of Naples. "What I object to is selling the assault rifles."

Morain said he was referring to the AR-15, used by Nicholas Cruz in the tragic mass shooting in Parkland last month. Walmart stopped selling the AR-15 in 2015.