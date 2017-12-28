Walmart scammer sought in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Detectives are looking for help identifying a woman they say pulled a fake return scam at the Port Charlotte Walmart store Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the woman pictured here entered the store located on Kings Highway with a store receipt. She then walked through the store, collecting the items on the receipt, and then took them to the service desk to get cash for 'returning' the items.

The woman left with over $50 in cash and $10 worth of merchandise hidden in her backpack.

On her way out of the store, she was confronted by employees but managed to flee in an older white van.

If you know who this woman is, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.