FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two groups worked together to restore homes damaged by Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

Volunteers with Rebuilding Together and The Home Depot Foundation teamed up to paint, drywall, install cabinets and flooring, and landscape two neighboring homes in one day.

The homes are located in a cul-de-sac in the 1900 block of Howe Court North.

Volunteers and residents work together to restore the homes.