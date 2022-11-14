Volunteers package turkey meals for St. Mathew's House

NAPLES, Fla. — What started off as a 25-turkey donation 18 years ago has grown into one of the biggest turkey drives in Naples.

Capital Wealth Advisors held their 18th Annual Turkey Drop Monday in partnership with St. Mathew’s House.

More than 100 volunteers gathered at First Baptist Church in Naples to help package frozen turkeys and fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

More than 2,500 families were expected to receive a meal Monday.

“Everybody looks at this day as one of their favorite days of the year. It gives us an opportunity to help out the community we work in and are blessed to live in,” said Bill Beynon, Capital Wealth Advisors CEO.

“This year it just has so much meaning because of hurricane Ian with what’s going on with inflation it’s really put families under pressure so we’re just happy to help in any way we can,” Beynon said.

In addition to the frozen turkey meals, St. Mathew's House said they will distribute about 6,000 meals between now and Thanksgiving.

The meals will be distributed at the food distributions St. Mathew’s House has scheduled.