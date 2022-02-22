Volunteers needed for soup kitchen benefit March 10

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Volunteers are needed for Community Cooperative’s 19th annual Sam Galloway, Jr & Friends Soup Kitchen Benefit where proceeds go to help thousands of men, women and children struggling with hunger and homelessness.
Last year the event raised a record of $1.2 million with over 700 supporters and 150 volunteers along with nearly 20 area restaurants.
The event is held in the service garage of Sam Galloway Ford; volunteer shifts start March 10, at 9 AM and may run as late as 10 PM.
“With vehicle service happening in the garages the morning of the event, it takes an army of volunteers to transform the space to host the event there that night,” said Stefanie Edwards. The next morning, vehicle service resumes and wrenches are turning by 7 a.m., so it has to be like hundreds of people weren’t there eating and raising money the night before. Volunteering for the event is a wonderful way for people to learn about Community Cooperative and our passion for our mission, particularly people who may not be able to volunteer for us during the day.”
Stefanie Edwards, CEO for Community Cooperative.