Volunteers needed for soup kitchen benefit March 10

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Volunteers are needed for Community Cooperative’s 19th annual Sam Galloway, Jr & Friends Soup Kitchen Benefit where proceeds go to help thousands of men, women and children struggling with hunger and homelessness.

Last year the event raised a record of $1.2 million with over 700 supporters and 150 volunteers along with nearly 20 area restaurants.

The event is held in the service garage of Sam Galloway Ford; volunteer shifts start March 10, at 9 AM and may run as late as 10 PM.