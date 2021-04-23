Volunteers needed for Sam Galloway Jr. soup kitchen benefit

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Community Cooperative needs volunteers for its 18th annual Sam Galloway, Jr. & Friends Soup Kitchen Benefit on May 6.

The event raises money that helps thousands of men, women, and children in our community who struggle with hunger and homelessness, and this year’s benefit will be particularly significant since the event’s creator, Sam Galloway, Jr., passed away in March.

Community Cooperative says volunteers have a role in raising money for Community Cooperative, which during the pandemic served three times more people at mobile food pantries than the prior year.

In 2020, Community Cooperative assisted more than 174,000 individuals, providing more than 2.2 million pounds of emergency food, serving 246,000 meals in the Community Café, delivering 105,000 meals to homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels, and logging 34,000 volunteer hours.

For more information on volunteering at the Soup Kitchen Benefit or other programs, click here or email Volunteer@CommunityCooperative.com or call 239-332-0441.