Volunteer group forges ahead with Fort Myers Beach cleanup

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Volunteers with Rebuild Southwest Florida continue to help their neighbors clean up following Hurricane Ian.

This video was taken during one of the clean-ups on Fort Myers Beach over the weekend.

The group posts when and where they’re doing clean-ups on their social media.

If you need help cleaning your home, they have an application online. You can also apply to be a "location leader" and get involved with their efforts.

The group has a Linktree with all the applications in one place. See more of their efforts on their Instagram page.