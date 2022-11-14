Watch Now
Volunteer group forges ahead with Fort Myers Beach cleanup

Rebuild Southwest Florida posts clean-up locations and volunteer hours online, and has an application for homeowners who need help getting their properties cleared of storm debris. More details at fox4now.com and our As Seen on 4 section.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 14, 2022
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Volunteers with Rebuild Southwest Florida continue to help their neighbors clean up following Hurricane Ian.

This video was taken during one of the clean-ups on Fort Myers Beach over the weekend.

The group posts when and where they’re doing clean-ups on their social media.

If you need help cleaning your home, they have an application online. You can also apply to be a "location leader" and get involved with their efforts.

The group has a Linktree with all the applications in one place. See more of their efforts on their Instagram page.

