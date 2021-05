CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Former Cape Coral council member John Carioscia will be laid to rest.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home on Pine Island Road.

A private service will be held on Thursday.

Councilman Carioscia passed away about a week ago from complications related to COVID-19.

Carioscia represented District 2 from 2012 until 2020