MOORE HAVEN, Fla. -- The Glades County Sheriff's Office wants to address a social media post they say is floating around the web and causing a lot of concern for parents sending their kids to school Monday morning.

The photo being shared online shows a collection of guns with the caption: “Don’t go to school tomorrow @MHS. Students loaded up bout head out”

In the sheriff’s office’s post, deputies say the person responsible lives in Virginia.

To be sure everyone is safe, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office says they will have uniformed deputies as well as plain clothes deputies stationed around schools on Monday.

