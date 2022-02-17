Violent crime suspect arrested after spree in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A string of simultaneous crimes creating confusion and a bit of chaos in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday.

It started when deputies responded to a home invasion around 3pm Wednesday, before getting another call about a robbery at a construction site just minutes away.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says deputies located a vehicle linked to the construction site scene on Fred Avenue South, but the person behind the wheel took off - resulting in a high-speed chase that deputies say led to the suspect hitting two vehicles and almost ramming into a school bus.

Deputies then initiated a pit maneuver on Gerald Avenue North and stopped the suspect in his tracks.

“What you see here is you try to commit a violent act in my county…it’s not going to happen. No matter what we have to do, we are going to win, the residents are going to be safe and I’m not going to tolerate it," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno, in a press conference Wednesday.

Deputies are still trying to determine if the home invasion and the second robbery are connected.

Sheriff Marceno says that they have three people in custody, and LCSO is trying to determine what role each of them played in Wednesday's crime spree.