Villas Elementary students get free books from Fox 4, Scripps Howard Foundation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In September, FOX 4 staff and viewers collected over $12,000 as part of our annual "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign.

The campaign, a national effort of the Scripps Howard Foundation and Scripps TV stations, places a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over.

Today, FOX 4 will put that money into use, as we hold a special book fair at Villas Elementary School in Fort Myers, set up in conjunction with Scholastic Books. Students will be able to take home their choice of books to take home, absolutely free of charge.

We'll be live at Villas Elementary starting at 7:30 a.m. on Fox 4 Morning News to help kick off the celebration. And you can still donate to our fundraising campaign as we jump-start next year's distribution.

Nationally, the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign raised $861,000 last year, which will result in more than 207,000 new books going into the hands of students. That will generate about 37 million reading minutes.

