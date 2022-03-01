Vienna Philharmonic set to perform in Naples without two key performers because of ties to Russia

Naples, FLA - Vienna Philharmonic is performing in Naples on Tuesday and Wednesday but because of what's happening with Russia and Ukraine - people who are going to that show are going to see a big change. Two of the performers are out for being supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vienna Philharmonic recently got done performing at Carnegie Hall this past weekend but without two key performers and the same will happen in Naples as there will be a different soloist on piano as well as different conductors because of recent world events.

A press release announcing the changes for the Carnegie Hall performance came out last Thursday and now the changes are happening right here in Southwest Florida where tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday's performances went on sale back in September.

Artis—Naples says due to recent world events, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and David Robertson have graciously agreed to step in for Valery Gergiev leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra for the concerts on March 1 and March 2, respectively.

Seong-Jin Cho replaces the previously announced Denis Matsuev on piano for the March 1 program.

The communication team at Artis—Naples, says the changes are because of recent world events and are happy the orchestra will still go on as others have stepped in. Adding that both concerts are quote "well sold" however there are still some tickets available for Tuesday and Wednesday's performances.