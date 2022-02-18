Victim retells home invasion incident that led to high speed chase in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — New video from up above the high speed chase that unfolded in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday shows Lee County Sheriff's deputies trying to stop two men, Demetrius Beckworth and Willie Bell, who they say were in a silver Honda Accord.

The crime spree, according to deputies, started at a home on 28th Street Southwest.

The victim, who lives at that home, spoke to Fox 4 about his experience, but wanted his identity concealed.

“I was sitting in the garage and 3 men arrived and I didn’t see where they came from,” he says.

“Pointing guns at me. They told me to give them money. They started searching me. My phone. My wallet. And they started looking there. Then they made their way inside the house. Inside was my brothers wife and two children.”

He says he tried not to let the men inside the house but when he resisted, the men hit him on the head with a pistol.

He says that he feared for the safety of his family.

“They went inside, they searched the living room and that was it. They found nothing and then they went out.”

And after the men left, he immediately called the police. This led to them being able to identify the suspects vehicle, starting the pursuit that was captured on LCSO video in real time.

After an attempted traffic stop, the suspects vehicle took off, striking two vehicles in the process while heading southbound on Gunnery Road, before tearing onto Gerald Avenue North - ending with the vehicle being pitted against some trees.