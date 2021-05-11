Victim identified in Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police have named the victim of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

On May 8, around 12:30 am, officers responded and found the driver, Jadwin Lebronze-D’Last Carrion, 24, fatally shot on the 2400 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway E.

The passenger of the vehicle was also shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say Carrion was driving eastbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway when a suspect in another vehicle shot at his vehicle and fled.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223, or by submitting an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips . You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Please use Case Report # 21-010108.