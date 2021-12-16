Veterans receive a free Christmas meal from one of their own in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Christmas came early for veterans in Fort Myers with a free meal from one of their own

Bob King, who served in the Marines, said when he found out the Fort Myers Veteran Crisis Center did not have enough money in the budget for a Christmas party, his family jumped into action.

King says his family spent two days cooking a free meal that includes turkey, ham, and even some desserts that were donated by the community.

The meal was served at the Vet Center in Fort Myers and it was an experience King says made all the hours in the kitchen, worthwhile.

"All these men and women saw things that nobody needs to see. So if we can bring a smile to their face and give them a hot meal and spend some time with them, have them spend some time with Santa Clause… it’s humbling, it’s completely humbling,” said King.

If the name Bob King seems familiar, it’s because he is also the owner of a barbershop in Cape Coral called Somewhere On 47th Terrace.

In November Fox 4 was there for their Cut-A-Thon, an event that aimed to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Bob King says events like these are the least he can do for the men and women who served our country.