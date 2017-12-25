Veterans give 300 children early Christmas presents in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. -- Christmas came early in Immokalee, Sunday, when the American Military Veterans Foundation brought over 1,100 gifts for kids at First Assembly Church. Church members say the toy drive was extra special this year, after weathering the tragedies of Hurricane Irma.

“It was heartbreaking at first, letting her know that there wasn’t going to be any gifts this year due to the recovery of the Hurricane," said Rebecca Trejo, mother of Zeda, a special needs child that attends the church.

The Foundation only expected to have about 120 kids, but over 300 showed up to receive presents. After weeks spent collecting gifts sent from all over the country, every child was able to leave with a toy. One member said that the drive strengthened their faith and restored hope to the community.

“No matter the circumstances, hope is always alive. And you cannot let it die within.”