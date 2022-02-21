Veterans and families gather in Cape Coral for 77th Anniversary of Iwo Jima

This Wednesday marks the 77th anniversary of the flag raising on Iwo Jima.

On Sunday— a special service was held to commemorate that moment as well as veterans from various decades. Veterans and non-veterans alike gathered for the ceremony.

"It’s celebrating veterans and what veterans have done for this country,” said Gerry Harvey, Marine Mastery Gunnery Sgt.

Just a stone’s throw from Veteran’s Memorial Highway, a special gathering can be heard. A celebration of the 77th anniversary of the raising of the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi.

"The battle took place 36 days starting on the 19th of February through the 36 day battle to capture Iwo Jima.”

Which proved to be a major turning point during the second world war. Amidst the battle, a now famous photo was taken.

"The picture was taken by Joe Rosenthal on February 23, 1945 at that flash moment— just turned around and took the picture," says Lieutenant General Jan Huly, United States Marine Corp. "But that appeared in newspapers that next Sunday morning throughout the United States that the Marines had taken Mt. Suribachi. So it was iconic.”

Symbolic for not only turning the tide of the war but for military history to this day. Lt. General Jan Huly lead Sunday’s ceremony, someone who has a close connection to that particular event.

"My first memories in life were growing up with a career Marine father in Quantico, Virginia in 1950 that had a small version of that statue outside," said Huly. "That’s one of my first memories of seeing that.”

In more recent history, Huly helped identify the flag raisers depicted who’s identities were previously unknown. Sunday’s service was a culmination of not only that research but to remember those who have served their country.

"It’s very rewarding to make sure the veterans are not forgotten, whether they’re a World War II, Korean, or mine- Vietnam- or of the Afghani and Iraqi wars," said Harvey. "Our veterans should not be forgotten and they should be taken care of by our country.”

It may have taken years to identify those men, but if you ask Huly who helped raise the flag he may give you a different answer.

"Who really raised that flag? I would say it was the 80,000 people that fought there; the 22,000 people that were wounded in that battle; and the 7,000 people- the sailors, the marines and coast guardsmen who died there. They all raised that flag.”