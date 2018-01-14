Veteran gets help with Irma debris after losing wife

NAPLES, Fla. -- The aftermath of Hurricane Irma is still around. One military veteran found himself stuck with mountains of debris in his yard and after the passing of his wife, neighbors came together to help.

“Renews your hope in mankind that they were able to do this out of the kindness of their heart," said Walter Landrum, a 28-year U.S Coast Guard veteran.

Landrum's wife, Charlotte, passed away just four days before Christmas. Landrum says he was left with heartbreak, major hospital bills, and no money to take care of his home.

“I wasn’t able to pay the mortgage and the insurance ran out. And then, the insurance ran out, that was it. I was stuck.”

Landrum says FEMA declared his house livable and therefore was unable to do anything about the debris left outside his house.

His story reached Kenny Slusser, owner of Slusser's Services, a pool construction company. Just a couple days later, sixteen volunteers showed up with trucks with donated coffee and donuts from Dunkin' Donuts, and a dumpster given free of cost from Bonnie Walsh Hauling.

Six hours later, Landrum's house was transformed and so were the workers.

"This could be my dad, somebody could come and help him. So, it’s been pretty emotional," said Vicki Pigott, Landrum's neighbor and volunteer.

Workers say they plan on adding in a new fence and grass seed for Landrum's yard, free of cost. They say they won't stop until he's happy.

“Until we can’t go anymore, it’s just what you do for your neighbors.”