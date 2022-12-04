Venice Police and Fire investigating possible plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police and Fire and several other agencies are investigating a possible plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 2.5 miles west of the Venice Pier.

#Breaking the Coast Guard is assisting local agencies in the search for a missing person & single engine aircraft 1 mile off Venice beach Fl, by water & air. Any info can be reported to CG Sector St.Pete @ (727) 824-7506. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 4, 2022

The FAA called Venice Police Department about a plane that took off from Venice Airport, but never arrived at its planned destination.

Investigators say around that same time recreational divers located a body in the water that may have been associated with a plane.

At this moment, no plane has been recovered.

Around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.

There were two people on board.

