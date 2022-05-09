Venice man arrested for possession of inappropriate images of children

SARASOTA, Fla. — An 80-year-old man was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after inappropriate images of children ranging from infants to 15-year-olds were found on his computer.

According to the report, the suspect identified as David Lennon was located after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip received revealed that a Microsoft server contained an image of child pornography.

Detectives located the suspect through an IP address.

The search also showed there were over 160 additional images of victims ranging from victims to 15-year-olds.

Sarasota Sheriff’s Office said that during an interview with Lennon he admitted to viewing illegal images online.

Lennon was arrested Friday and charged with 40 counts of possession of child sexual abuse Material. A $40,000 bond was posted; the investigation continues.