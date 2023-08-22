Venice High School student arrested after making bomb threat

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A student was arrested after making a bomb threat against Venice High School.

Venice High School administration was made aware of an alleged bomb threat early Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Public Schools says the alleged threat was made on social media and was reported to school authorities anonymously.

The Sarasota County School Police Department (SCSPD) was quickly able to determine a student made a "joke" threat.

SCSPD says the student has been arrested and removed from school.

Sarasota Public Schools is urging families to ensure children understand school rules and expectations.