CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Venezuela is among the 19 countries from which President Donald Trump has restricted or banned travel to the United States.

For Venezuelan-Americans living in Southwest Florida, the connection is personal.

Venezuelan-Americans in Cape Coral tell Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo that while they support the government’s safety efforts, they wish their fellow Venezuelans did not have to pay this price:

Venezuelan-Americans in Southwest Florida weigh on President Trump’s travel restrictions

2025 marks close to seven years since Yex Molina came to America from Venezuela and she currently works as a realtor in Cape Coral.

She said, while she understands why President Trump included Venezuela as one of the seven countries with travel restrictions to the U.S., it’s still disheartening.

“Of course, as a Venezuelan, that news was like, ‘Wow!’ Makes (for) uncertainty and perhaps it's sad but I understand that this is what’s best for the United States," Molina said.

The president issued a travel ban for 12 countries and restrictions for seven others for what he says is a matter of national security in the wake of the anti-Semitic attack in Colorado.

Scripps News Group A list of the 12 countries under a travel ban to the U.S. plus seven more with restricted travel.

“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted,” President Trump said.

“Unfortunatelly, the last situations with immigrants, we were stigmatized,” Molina said.

For Rafa Diaz, a small business owner in Cape Coral, 2025 marks close to 30 years since he moved from Venezuela and still has loved ones there.

“Still I have family there, I have friends there that, still they want to show up, they want to come and enjoy a good time over here,” Diaz said. “But when things happen like they did in Colorado, then everybody is affected.”

However, Diaz says the president has every right to make this proclamation.

“I am no one to judge the decision that the government of the United States makes,” he said.

