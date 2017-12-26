LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - A vehicle was pulled from a Lehigh Acres canal early Tuesday morning following a shooting incident which began in Fort Myers.

43-year-old Derrick Edwards and 21-year-old Carey Bursey were arrested after police witnessed them in a shooting incident, that led officers to chase them in the car for over ten miles. It ended when the car crashed into a Lehigh Acres canal off of Sunshine Boulevard.

William Bronson lives near the canal and told four in your corner he was woken up by the lights and loud noise around his property off of Lockhaven Court.

"There are a lot of desperate people out there so it doesn't surprise me every now and then that it breaks out with a scene like we experienced today," Bronson said.

Edwards was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and additional drug charges. Bursey's charges include resisting arrest and drug possession. Both are expected to be in court come late January.