Vehicle found in Charlotte Co. canal may have been stolen

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Investigators believe a car that crash-landed into a canal Tuesday morning may be stolen.

Charlotte County Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post they were called to a report of a car in a canal off Ohara Drive about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The canal marks a dead-end to the road.

When they arrived, crews found evidence of a crash including auto parts and splintered remains of a dock floating in the water. There was no driver found at the scene.

Divers were sent in to locate and winch out the vehicle.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office believes the vehicle may be one that was reported stolen on Monday. A description was not provided in the Facebook post. An investigation is ongoing.