COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes of Alligator Alley in Ochopee were closed for around one hour Wednesday following a vehicle fire.

The fire was caused by a vehicle crash, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT labeled the incident as "severe," but has not released any further details.

It happened around 3 p.m. All lanes were reopened by 4 p.m.