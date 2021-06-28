Watch
Vehicle crashes into Tin City Parking lot in Naples

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 07:00:45-04

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to a vehicle that went through the intersection at 5th Avenue South and Goodlette Road South and crashed into the Tin City parking lot.

The single-vehicle has major damage.

The vehicle hit a concrete light pole and rolled over finally landing on its side.

Personnel worked to stabilize the vehicle using hydraulic stabilizing bars and then used extrication equipment to remove one patient from the vehicle.

The patient was transported via Med Flight to Lee Memorial Trauma Center.

The condition of the patient is unknown.

