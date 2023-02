Around 7:25pm on Monday evening, Cape Coral Police Department, LCEMS, Cape Coral Fire Department Engine 10 and Battalion 3 all responded to a call.

A two vehicle crash had occurred at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd and Averill Blvd.

Firefighters were able to extricate one of the occupants from the vehicle and two other occupants were transported as trauma alerts — one was taken by ambulance and the other by LeeFlight.