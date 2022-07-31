Valerie's House celebrates first ever fundraiser 'Celebrating Charlotte'

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. — Valerie’s House celebrated its first-ever fundraising event this weekend.

It's all to do with their mission of helping those children who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

The event, called ‘Celebrating Charlotte,’ had all sorts— from a fashion show to shopping, even wine tastings. All proceeds will be benefiting Valerie’s House and their mission of helping out local children.

Valerie's House of Charlotte County has reached more than 200 kids along with their caregivers. They’re also hosting groups in more than a dozen schools.

“Our mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together, to go on to live fulfilling lives," said Christine Carey, Valerie’s House Director of Charlotte County. "Our vision is that no child grieves alone so we’re here to support these families."

You can learn more about Valerie's House and the work they do when you visit them online here.