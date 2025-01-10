Using AI for crime: What tech companies are doing to stop it

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Artificial intelligence has the potential to change so many things in our lives.

"I see a lot of advantages to using the technology. I believe it can help bring about some productivity and it helps us to get started," Dr. Chrisann Ruehle, professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said. She teaches the ethics of artificial intelligence.

However, she also says it is getting harder to decipher AI generated writing.

"I think it in some respects, it creates some challenges for us as humans because if the AI can take over all the writing where is the space for us," Ruehle said.

Many believe the tool has legitimate benefits, like helping arrest thieves. However, it's use to start businesses and help create study guides is only half of the conversation.

Some using it have more nefarious plans. For example, the Las Vegas bomber used the site ChatGPT to help plan the explosion. Over the last year, several men have been arrested in Florida for creating AI generated child pornography.

"I do have some concerns about people that are using AI to conduct bad behaviors. I will tell you though the technology companies are stepping forward and they are developing some guard rails.

For example, if you ask ChatGPT how to copy the Vegas bomber, Ruehle says it will not provide the answer.

She says she believes AI companies are starting to tweak the algorithms so the technology is not used to harm people in the future.