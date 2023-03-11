Unlicensed teen crashes car into Sarasota restaurant, injures two

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 16-year-old without a driver's license crashed into a Sarasota restaurant Friday afternoon.

The driver was traveling in the parking lot of Kacey's Seafood and More Restaurant around 3:32 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle collided with two customers who were seated in the outside dining area of the restaurant.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The driver was arrested for driving without a license resulting in serious injuries and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.