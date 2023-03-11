Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unlicensed teen crashes car into Sarasota restaurant, injures two

FHP Photo 2.jpeg
Florida Highway Patrol
FHP Photo 2.jpeg
FHP Photo 4.jpeg
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 12:35:01-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 16-year-old without a driver's license crashed into a Sarasota restaurant Friday afternoon.

The driver was traveling in the parking lot of Kacey's Seafood and More Restaurant around 3:32 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle collided with two customers who were seated in the outside dining area of the restaurant.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The driver was arrested for driving without a license resulting in serious injuries and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM