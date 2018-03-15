Unknown man walks onto school grounds during drill in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - An elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. A teacher and two students at Sunshine Elementary reported an unknown man that entered campus.

The school was in the closing stages of an evacuation drill when the teacher and students saw the man walk in behind them.

Sunshine Elementary immediately went into lockdown. The school resource officer called in to the Lee County Sheriff's Department for more deputies. The deputies then conducted a search of the grounds. LCSO lifted the lockdown less than twenty minutes later.

"We had safety and security protocols in place that worked," said Rob Spicker, a spokesperson from the Lee County School District. "The students were always safe and never in any danger," Spicker added.

Parents received a message from the school that informed them of Thursday's lockdown. Many parents came to the school after the lockdown was lifted to sign their children out early.