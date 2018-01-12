Unity Celebration held at Cape Coral Charter School

CAPE CORAL, Fla. --- The City of Cape Coral partnering with the Cape Coral Charter School Authority to host a unity day in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event will be held on Monday at the Oasis High School Gym and is open to the public.

This years celebration theme is " Keep Marching On" and Chief Tracy McMillion as the keynote speaker. Chief McMillion serves as the Division Chief of Training for the Iona-McGregor Fire Department.

Celebration activities will consist of an invocation from Cape Coral Fire Chaplin Bob Osster, readings by charter school students and entertainment by the Oasis High School Acapella Group.

Refreshments will be served after the ceremony along with a ceremonial walk around the school campus.