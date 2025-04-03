Ultimate Ninja Academy opens Saturday in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ultimate Ninja Academy is a brand new gym for kids opening up in Fort Myers.

Daven Gray is an employee who coaches the children. The gym services kids from 10 months to 10 years old.

"It's just great to have personalized coaching with the kids of each age, and just be able to have so much fun," Gray said.

Ultimate Ninja Academy hosts classes, camps, and open play. The obstacles are often rearranged to create new challenges.

It's the first in Florida. Jim Stewart is the owner.

"A kid will be out on the ball field and won't be coordinated, he'll come in here and conquer some of the obstacles and say hey I can actually do more out on the field than I was doing so they build confidence," he said.

Their hours and days of operation change as they're just opening. The monthly fee is $100 for the first $100 members. Clickhere to learn more.