U.S. Postal Service prepares for holiday rush in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the United States Postal Service in Fort Myers, the season of giving means getting ready for things to get busy.

“In one of my largest offices, Cape Coral we on average would deliver about 5,000 packages a day. and we are currently getting ready to deliver up to 15,000 packages a day and that number is just gonna increase,” said Fort Myers Post Master, James Chambers.

For the distribution center in Fort Myers, the holiday season also means more seasonal visitors like snowbirds will be waiting for their packages.

“We increase about roughly 30% of our deliveries in certain areas of the city. And that increases our volume our packages, our letters, our magazines, it creates a heavier traffic flow which is a unique challenge for us,” said Chambers.

In order to avoid the seasonal congestion on our roadways, the Fort Myers postal service is hitting the ground early, even sending out drivers before 6 a.m. to beat the traffic.

With all of the mail going out, they want to remind people of ways to protect their packages.

“We have hold at the post office options available for people, we have our track and confirm so that you know exactly when we are there or when that package gets delivered," said Chambers.

Across the nation, the U.S. Postal Service says things will really ramp up during the week of December 13.

During that time, they say 29 million packages will be delivered each day.

The Fort Myers distribution center, it's 29 million reasons to love this time of year.

“Customers were just telling our drivers how much they love them the kids were out there excited to see our mail carrier out there giving them the letters and the packages and just excited to see us make our rounds,” said Chambers.