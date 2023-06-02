U.S. 41 to close overnight Friday just south of downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Both lanes of U.S. 41 are scheduled to be closed on Friday night just south of downtown Fort Myers.

This is part of the "Pedestrian Safety and Resurfacing Project" that stretches from Winkler Avenue SR 82/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This project costs around $22 million and not only focuses on drivers but also pedestrians.

Florida Department of Transportation says U.S. 41 will open back up on Saturday, but then will have various lane closures and detours until the project is completed.

Crews will be installing and relocating utilities and constructing medians starting the night of Friday, June 2, U.S. 41 (Cleveland Ave) south of Downtown Fort Myers will be closed and will continue through Saturday, June 3.

The following detour will be in place:

Motorists traveling Northbound U.S. 41:

• Turn right onto Victoria Avenue

• Turn left onto Broadway and continue onto Monroe Street

• Turn left onto Main Street

• Use the onramp to merge onto U.S. 41 (Caloosahatchee Bridge)

Motorists traveling Southbound U.S. 41:

• Turn right onto McGregor Boulevard

• Turn left onto Victoria Avenue

The expected project completion is late 2023.