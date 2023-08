PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Punta Gorda Police closed several roads early Wednesday morning, because of flooding from Hurricane Idalia.

Just before 6 a.m., the department said the 41 North bridge into Port Charlotte, and the 41 South bridge into Punta Gorda were closed. The department also said Marion Ave. and Cooper St. were closed because of water on the road.

Our crew standing near the Peace River saw water coming up over the banks in downtown Punta Gorda.