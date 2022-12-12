Watch Now
Two women wanted after attempting to cash in stolen lottery tickets in Fort Myers

Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 12, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking to identify two people pictured below after lottery tickets were stolen from an area business.

The burglary happened at the 7-Eleven located at 11700 S Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Investigators say a number of lottery tickets were stolen.

These two women were caught on camera attempting to cash in those stolen lottery tickets.

If you know these women or anything about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

