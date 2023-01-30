Two women face felony charges after a fight began on social media

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two women have been arrested and are facing felony charges following a fight that began over social media.

Kaylie Moya was arguing with the victim on Instagram over their shared boyfriend. The victim told police she and Moya had been in a relationship with their boyfriend for months.

The victim says the intention behind the messages was to come to an agreement and put the fighting behind them.

Moya allegedly became upset and stopped replying to the messages. Moya and Shakeria Mitchell arrived at the victim's home where they allegedly yelled for the victim to come out and fight. When the victim refused Moya took a wheelbarrow planter and threw it through a window. The two women then entered the home and began hitting and punching the victim.

Mitchell tried to intervene, but Moya pinned the victim to the ground and began choking her. As the victim feared for her life she took her firearm and fired a single shot at the ceiling.

Mitchell eventually got ahold of the firearm and then pistol-whipped the victim. 911 was eventually called and the suspects left the scene with the firearm and the victim's cell phone.

Moya and Mitchell are facing felony charges including robbery, theft of a firearm, armed burglary, and battery. Mitchell is out on bond, and Moya is in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.