Two wanted in Charlotte County theft

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 13:23:44-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing whiskey.

The male suspect below was caught on camera stealing a bottle of Crown Royal Aged 18 Years Extra Rare Whiskey valued at $169.99.

Suspect 1

The female suspect made a purchase distracting the clerk while the male left the store.

CCSO: Suspect 2

The duo left The Liquor Depot on McCall Road in a silver Lexus.

CCSO Vehicle

If you have any information about this crime call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

