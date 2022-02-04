Two wanted in Charlotte County theft

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing whiskey.

The male suspect below was caught on camera stealing a bottle of Crown Royal Aged 18 Years Extra Rare Whiskey valued at $169.99.

The female suspect made a purchase distracting the clerk while the male left the store.

The duo left The Liquor Depot on McCall Road in a silver Lexus.

If you have any information about this crime call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.