Two vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead

Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 28, 2021
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit remains on scene of a two vehicle crash that killed a driver of a four-door sedan on I-75.

Vehicle 1 (sedan) was stopped in the southbound left lane of I-75 on top of North Jones Loop Rd. overpass with no lights on. Vehicle 2 (pick up truck) was traveling in the southbound left lane of I-75 approaching the sedan from the rear.

The pick up truck's front struck the rear of the sedan, and the vehicle rotated counterclockwise/ Then, the sedan entered the southbound paved left emergency lane and the vehicle's front struck a guardrail as it continued to rotate counterclockwise.

The sedan came to an uncontrolled stop in the southbound paved left emergency lane of I-75 and caught on fire, facing in an easterly direction. The pick up truck entered the southbound center as well as right lanes and came to a controlled stop in the southbound right lane, facing in a southerly direction.

Minor injuries were reported for the second driver.

